UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can now download their e-admit card from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE Mains 2025 exam is scheduled for August 10 and will be conducted in two shifts — the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates must bring their e-admit card to the examination centre for verification. Without it, they will not be permitted to appear for the exam. Additionally, candidates must carry a valid Photo ID, the details of which should match the ID number printed on the e-admit card. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the UPSC’s official website.

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that says "UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025." A new login page will appear—enter your login credentials. Submit the details to view your admit card. Review all the information on the admit card and download it. Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

This year, the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) recruitment drive is set to fill 232 vacancies in different central government engineering departments. The selection process includes the Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test. After the final results are announced, UPSC will release the official cutoff scores and individual marks.