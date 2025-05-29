UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Preliminary 2025. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the official websites — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 will take place on June 8. The examination will be conducted in two shifts — the first session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Each session will carry 300 marks for discipline-specific papers. Aspirants are advised to arrive at their respective exam centres at least 30 minutes before the start of each session.

“The Commission has uploaded the eAdmit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (https://upsconline.gov.in). The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Engineering Services Examination, 2025. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination," as per the official website. The registration process for this recruitment drive began on September 18, 2024, and aims to fill a total of 232 vacancies within the organisation.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for e-Admit Cards. Step 3: Select the link titled Engineering Services Main Examination Admit Card 2025. Step 4: A new page will appear — enter your login credentials and hit submit. Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Steps 6: Download and save it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Guidelines for exam

Arrive at the examination centre at least one hour prior to the scheduled start time. Entry will be prohibited if you arrive within 30 minutes of the exam's commencement. Make sure to carry your Admit Card along with a valid original photo ID. Only a black ballpoint pen is permitted; gel or ink pens are not allowed. Adhere strictly to all instructions given by the invigilators during the exam.

In case of any discrepancies in the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to promptly inform the Commission via email at usengg-upsc@nic.in to ensure timely resolution.