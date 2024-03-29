UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2024: The Engineering Services Result 2024 has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC. The UPSC ESE preliminary results were released on March 28, 2024. On the official website upsc.gov.in, the commission has published a list of qualified candidates along with their names. Candidates who appeared in the February 18 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination can now view their results. People who passed the preliminary exam can take the main exam, which is the following step. On June 23, 2024, the UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination will take place.

Applicants are informed that unless they fulfill all qualifying requirements, their candidature is provisional. On June 23, 2024, UPSC ESE Mains 2024 will take place. The admit cards will be made available one week before the Mains exam.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

2. Go to the "What's New" section on the homepage.

3. Select the link that says, "Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024: Written Result (with name)."

4. The UPSC ESE results 2024 PDF will publish.

5. Repeat the process and search for your name.

6. Save it to your computer for later use.

"Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result (after the conduct of Personality Test) of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024,” reads the official notice.