UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025 DECLARED At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download the PDF

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The Mains examination for Engineering Services will take place on 10th August, 2025. ''The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all stages of the examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 to be held on 10th August, 2025, '' said the official notice.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘ESE Prelims Result PDF’ on the homepage under the ‘Notification’’ section, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025 PDF.

Step 4: Your result PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to search your roll number and name.

Step 6: After finding your name, check your passing status and download the PDF for future use.

Additionally, the marks and cut-off scores for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 will be published on the Commission’s official website once the entire UPSC ESE 2025 process is completed, including the declaration of the final result after the Personality Test. Only the candidates who will clear the preliminary eczema will be eligible for the mains exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website from the week before the exam date. All the candidates must know that their request to change the centre or discipline will not be entertained. Additionally, they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.