UPSC Exam: Government Amends Civil Services Test Rules After Puja Khedkar Row

UPSC Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official notification for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025. This year, the commission has introduced a significant change to the application process. Applicants are now required to upload documents, such as educational certificates, caste certificates, physical disability certificates, and other relevant documents, directly while applying for the Preliminary examination.

Previously, candidates were only required to upload these documents if they were shortlisted for the Mains exam. However, starting this year, all candidates must submit these documents online during the application process for the Prelims. This change aims to streamline the process and ensure that all necessary documents are submitted upfront.

On January 22, 2025, the Ministry of Personnel released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 Rules, to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This year, 979 vacancies have been announced, marking the lowest number of positions in the past three years. The Civil Services Examination is conducted to recruit candidates for 23 prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

The official notification states, “A candidate who is willing to apply for Civil Services Examination shall be required to apply on-line and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category [viz. SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen], educational qualification and Service preferences etc. as may be sought by the Commission alongwith the Online Application Form.”

The changes were introduced following the case of probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. She was accused of forging identity documents, misrepresenting facts, and submitting a fake Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificate to claim reservation benefits in the 2022 Civil Services Examination (CSE). These actions allegedly allowed her to exceed the permissible nine attempts by appearing for the exam 12 times, bypassing the UPSC's regulations.

UPSC further added that, “The failure to provide the required information and documents along with the registration and online application form will entail cancellation of candidature for the examination”.

In June last year, UPSC invited proposals to upgrade its exam process using advanced technology. This includes Aadhaar-based fingerprint verification, facial recognition, and AI-powered CCTV monitoring. The Commission conducts 14 exams annually, including the Civil Services Exam (CSE), along with recruitment tests and interviews for Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts in the Government of India.