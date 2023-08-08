upsc.gov.in, UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has issued the UPSC ESE Mains result 2023 for the engineering services examination. The written exam results for June 25, 2023 have been released. UPSC ESE results can be seen on the official website, upsc.gov.in, for those who took the mains test.

This time, 1,255 individuals have qualified for the interview rounds. Candidates should be aware that their marksheets will be available on the website for 30 days. Candidates must input their roll numbers and date of birth in order to download the scorecard.

"The candidature of these candidates is Provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) at the personality test,” reads the official notification.



UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Then go to the latest news section

3. Then click on the link which reads, "Written Result (with name): Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023"

4. The result PDF will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it 6. Take its printout for future reference

UPSC official notice reads, "The authenticated copy of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission's Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained."