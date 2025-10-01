UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted from June 20 to June 22, 2025, followed by the interview in September 2025. The results of 12 candidates have been kept provisional. Their appointment letters will not be issued until the Commission verifies their original documents and confirms their status. UPSC has also clarified that the provisional status of these candidates will remain valid for only three months from the date of declaration of the final result.

This year, Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla secured the top position in the IES exam, showcasing outstanding academic excellence and strong analytical skills. A total of 12 candidates qualified for IES, while 35 cleared the ISS examination. The results also list some candidates under provisional status, pending document verification, highlighting UPSC’s careful focus on transparency and merit-based selection.

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025. A PDF file will open where candidates can view their results. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC IES & ISS 2025 examinations must now complete the required formalities and get ready for their government service roles. Those placed under provisional status need to submit their original documents within the prescribed timeframe, generally three months, to secure their selection. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of their candidature. After the verification process is finalized, selected candidates will be issued official joining instructions by the concerned ministries or departments, detailing their posting location, reporting date, and training schedule.