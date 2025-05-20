UPSC IFS Final Result 2024-25 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

UPSC IFS Final Result 2024-25: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC IFS Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2024 interview can view their results on the official website — upsc.gov.in. The final marks and the list of toppers have also been published. Kanika Anbh has secured the top position in the UPSC IFS 2024 exam. According to the Commission, the results of seven candidates have been withheld, and the candidature of 51 recommended candidates is provisional.

UPSC IFS Final Result 2024-25: Toppers’ list

Rank 1- Kanika Anbha

Rank 2- Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar

Rank 3- Anubhav Singh

Rank 4- Jain Siddharth Parsmal

Rank 5- Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni

UPSC IFS Final Result 2024-25: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage and look for the link titled ‘Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 Final Result’.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the UPSC IFS 2024 Result PDF.

Step 4: Use the ‘Ctrl+F’ function to search for your roll number in the list.

Step 5: Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

The pattern of the UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam follows the structure of other major exams conducted by the Commission. It began with the preliminary examination, followed by the mains exam held from November 24 to December 1, 2024, for shortlisted candidates. Those who qualified in the mains appeared for the interview round between April 21 and May 2, 2025. The final result of the UPSC IFS exam has now been officially declared.