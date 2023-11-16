UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: The UPSC IFS main exam admit card will be released tomorrow, November 17, 2023, by the Union Public Service Commission. On November 26, 2023, the UPSC IFS main exam will begin. Candidates who intend to take the Indian Forest Service Examination can view and get their UPSC IFS Main admit card at upsc.gov.in.The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be place from November 26 to December 3, 2023, according to the schedule. The exam will be held in two shifts, with the first starting at 9 a.m. and the second starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Candidates who are selected for the Indian Forest Service prelims exam will take the UPSC mains exam.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Admit Card: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card on the homepage (once released)

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: The UPSC IFS Main admit card will appear on the screen

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a paper copy of their UPSC IFS Main admit card, as well as a photo ID card with the number listed on the e-admit card. Candidates who do not bring their UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 admit card will be denied entry into the exam hall. The UPSC IFS Main exam will be held in Bhopal, Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati's Dispur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Port Blair, Nagpur, and Shimla.