UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Timetable Released At upsc.gov.in- Check All Dates Here

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the timetable for the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2025 can now check their complete schedule through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The main exam will take place on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam is of General English and general knowledge papers and the last exam will be of Agriculture and Forestry Paper I, II.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Timetable’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Your complete schedule will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check all the dates then download it for future reference.

Step 5: Print it or note it down for further needs.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025: Check Complete Schedule

November 16 (Sunday): Forenoon (9-12) – General English, Afternoon (2:30-5:30) – General Knowledge

November 17 (Monday): Rest day

November 18 (Tuesday): Forenoon – Mathematics Paper-I / Statistics Paper-I, Afternoon – Mathematics Paper-II / Statistics Paper-II

November 19 (Wednesday): Forenoon – Civil Engg. / Chemical Engg. / Mechanical Engg. / Zoology (Paper-I), Afternoon – Same subjects (Paper-II)

November 20 (Thursday): Forenoon – Agricultural Engg. / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science / Physics (Paper-I), Afternoon – Same subjects (Paper-II)

November 21 (Friday): Forenoon – Chemistry / Botany (Paper-I), Afternoon – Same subjects (Paper-II)

November 22 (Saturday): Forenoon – Geology (Paper-I), Afternoon – Geology (Paper-II)

November 23 (Sunday): Forenoon – Agriculture / Forestry (Paper-I), Afternoon – Same subjects (Paper-II)

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.