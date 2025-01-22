UPSC IFS Mains 2024-25 DAF 2 Result Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC IFS Mains 2024-25: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website, upsc.gov.in, by 27 January 2025. “The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the official notification.

UPSC IFS Mains 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the 'What’s New' section.

Click on the link for ‘DAF-II: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024’.

Enter your credentials on the new page and click Submit.

Fill in the required details on the DAF-II form and submit it

After submitting this form, candidates who have qualified the Mains written exam will be eligible for the Personality Test (Interview). The Personality Test for UPSC DAF II will take place at the Union Public Service Commission office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Additionally, UPSC will release the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today, January 22.

The UPSC IFS 2024 Mains exam was held from November 24 to December 1, 2024, and the results were announced on January 13, 2025. All candidates who qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) must fill out and submit the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II). Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their candidature, and no further communication will be entertained by the Commission. Additionally, such candidates will not receive an e-Summon Letter for the interview.