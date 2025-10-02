UPSC Marks 100 Years With New Logo and Launch Of Civil Service Success Stories Portal

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) began its 100th-year celebrations today, October 1, 2025. To mark the start of its centenary year, UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar unveiled a new UPSC logo. The logo was revealed in the evening after the Chairman hosted the first-ever live virtual town hall with civil services aspirants. The new logo features the national emblem at its centre, symbolising authority and service to the nation, surrounded by a wreath of banyan leaves representing wisdom and resilience. A ribbon bearing the words "Sangh Lok Seva" underscores the values of accountability and duty.

The Centenary Logo complements this by symbolising continuity and transformation. Its wave design reflects the Commission’s century-long journey — progressive, enduring, and adaptable — culminating in the final ‘0’ of ‘100,’ where the UPSC logo is placed, highlighting its pivotal role in every milestone of India’s administrative progress.

UPSC enters his 100th year

UPSC Secretary Shri Shashi Ranjan Kumar said on the 99th Foundation Day that the Commission’s nearly century-long journey has been guided by its commitment to constitutional values and its responsibility to select competent and ethical individuals for public service. He noted that entering its 100th year is not only a moment to celebrate a distinguished legacy but also an opportunity to pledge collective readiness for the future. The Secretary emphasised that the year-long centenary celebrations are designed to honour the institution’s heritage while showcasing its determination to adapt to evolving national and global governance challenges.

Founded on October 1, 1926, under the Government of India Act, 1919, and following the recommendations of the Lee Commission, the UPSC has been the cornerstone of India’s merit-based civil services for almost a century. As it begins its centenary celebrations, the Commission aims to honour its legacy while embracing new challenges and opportunities for the future.

UPSC new portal of success stories

As part of its centenary year celebrations, the Commission has launched a special anecdote portal titled 'My UPSC Interview: From Dream to Reality', accessible at innovateindia.mygov.in/upsc/. This initiative invites both serving and retired civil servants to share their personal experiences of appearing before the UPSC Interview Board.

Submissions, open until December 31, 2025, should capture the key moments and significant experiences of candidates’ journeys into public service. A selection of these stories will be published during the centenary year in 2026.

Eligibility criteria for UPSC personality test

Eligibility is limited to members (serving or retired) of various services or organisations under the Government of India who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination or other UPSC exams involving an Interview/Personality Test in any year.

Stories must be written in the first person, in English or Hindi (typed only), and should be between 250 and 2,000 words. Participants are encouraged to focus on important moments, impressions, anecdotes, and the significance of the interview in their career. Only original personal experiences will be accepted.