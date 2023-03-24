UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 RELEASED At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission has officially released the UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 today, March 24, 2023. Applicants who have already registered for the exam can access their admit cards via the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the announcement, the exam will take place on April 16, 2023. Applicants are recommended to download their e-admit card as soon as possible rather than waiting until the last minute.

According to the notice, candidates are urged to download the e-admit card and print it on A4 paper. The commission would not provide paper admit cards for the examination. Candidates must be at the centre at least 30 minutes early with their admission card.

UPSC Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Click on “e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023”

Select the link icon and go through the instructions

Enter your details and the admit card will be displayed

Download the admit card and take a printout for future references

Today, UPSC also released the CDS 1 Admit Card. Applicants taking either of the tests should download the e-admit card.