UPSC NDA ADMIT CARD 2023

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

 UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 is now available on the official website - upsc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the hall ticket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 can now check and download the hall tickets from the official website - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How to download UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023"

Step 3: Now enter your login details like registration number or roll number and 

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button and your UPSC NDA 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 - Direct link 

UPSC held the registration process for the NDA II 2023 exam from May 17 to June 6 for 395 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. The exam UPSC NDA II exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2023 and candidates are required to take the printout of the hall ticket to entre the exam centre.

