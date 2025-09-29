UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the results for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA II) soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) examinations twice a year to select candidates for officer training in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the armed forces. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply. The recruitment process includes a written examination followed by an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Candidates who will clear this round successfully will move to the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview stage.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: You will find the section ‘Examinations’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 2: Now click on the tab of ‘Results’

Step 3: Find the link titled ‘WR-NDA-NA-II-2025-RollList-Engl’ or anything like that then click on it.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your name or roll number.

If your name/ roll number appears on the list then you have successfully cleared the written exam and now you are eligible for the next stage, i.e. interview round.

Candidates must note that the UPSC NDA merit list will display the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of selection. Along with the list, candidates can download their scorecards from the UPSC website to review their marks in the written examination. The final selection will be based on combined performance in the written exam and the SSB interview. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.