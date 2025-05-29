UPSC NDA, CDS Registrations Begins At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UPSC NDA, CDS Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially started the applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NA II) and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) 2025. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for these examinations can now submit their applications through the official website, i.e. upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

The application began on 28th May, 2025 and it will end on 17th June, 202. The examination will take place on 14th September, 2025. This recruitment cycle aims to fill 453 vacancies across different academies like, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Officers Training Academy, Chennai, National Defence Academy (NDA).

UPSC NDA, CDS registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Enter your personal details like your name, date of birth, gender, category and register yourself.

Step 4: Now enter your academic information correctly and upload the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 5: Re-check all the details and pay the application fees in online mode.

Step 6: After submission, save the copy of application form for future reference.

“Applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhar Card as ID document in the Universal

Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations.” said the official notice.

UPSC NDA, CDS registration 2025: Application Fees

Candidates who are from General category and from Other Backward Classes (OBC) category have to pay the application fee of Rs. 200. And there are no fees for the candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and female candidates. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.