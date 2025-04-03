UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here
The UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2025, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025. Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. The NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 13. “The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates,” states the UPSC official notification.
The UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 registration was open from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009 were eligible to apply.
UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage.
- Click on the link for E-Admit Cards for UPSC recruitment exams.
- Choose the link for NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025, enter your credentials, and submit.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Save the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025; direct link to download here
UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card
- Name of the Candidates
- Examination Name
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Father Name
- Examination Centre
- Examination Date and Time
- Gender
Candidates must score above the cutoff marks in the written exam to move forward for the SB interview. The final UPSC NDA cutoff will be announced after the entire selection process is completed. The NDA exam includes two papers: Mathematics, which carries 300 marks, and the General Ability Test (GAT), which is worth 600 marks. The total marks for the written exam are 900. After qualifying, candidates will appear for the SSB interview, which also carries 900 marks.
