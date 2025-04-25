UPSC NDA NA 1 Results 2025 To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Here’s How To Download Scorecard Here

UPSC NDA NA1 Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025 soon. However, the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The NDA NA I 2025 exam was held on April 13. This recruitment aims to fill 406 vacancies. These include 208 posts in the Army (10 for female candidates), 42 in the Navy (6 for females), 92 in the Air Force Flying Branch (2 for females), 18 in Ground Duties – Technical (2 for females), 10 in Ground Duties – Non-Technical (2 for females), and 36 in the Naval Academy (5 for females).

UPSC NDA NA1 Results 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1 – Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025’.

Step 3 – A new page will open where you need to enter your login details like application number and date of birth.

Step 4 – After entering the details, click submit to view your result.

Step 5 – Check all the information carefully and download the result.

Step 6 – Take a printout for future use.

Candidates who pass the written exam will move on to the next stage of the recruitment process – the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. The UPSC conducts the NDA exam twice a year – once in April and again in the second half of the year. In 2024, the cut-off for the NDA 1 written exam was 291 marks, with a minimum of 20% required in each subject. The final cut-off after the SSB round was 654 out of 1800 marks.

In the previous NDA 2 cycle, 208 vacancies were announced across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Naval Academy. A total of 792 candidates were selected, and the last recommended candidate had scored 673 out of 1800 marks.