UPSC NDA NA 2, CDS 2 Exam 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At upsconline.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Make Corrections Here

USPC Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the correction window for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA II) and Combined Defence Services (CDS II) Examination 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. Candidates who need to edit or modify their application forms can visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in — and make the required changes.

The correction link will remain active until July 19, 2025, up to 11:59 PM. UPSC has clarified that this correction facility is a one-time opportunity provided to applicants who wish to rectify any errors or update details in their application forms. No further modifications will be allowed after the deadline. The written examinations for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy II and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) are scheduled to be held by the commission on September 14, 2025.

“The correction window would be an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections, in the ‘Common Application Form’ and ‘Examination Application Form,” reads the official website.

UPSC NDA NA 2, CDS 2 Exam 2025: Steps to make corrections here

Go to the official UPSC website: upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, access the login section.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Navigate to the Common Application Form.

Make the required corrections or updates in your form.

Review all the details thoroughly before submitting.

Download the confirmation page once submitted.

Print a copy for future use.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) examinations twice a year to select candidates for officer training in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the armed forces. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply. The recruitment process includes a written examination followed by an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Similarly, the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination is held at the national level twice annually to recruit officers for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Air Force Academy (IAFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The selection process for CDS also includes a written exam, SSB interview, and a mandatory medical examination.