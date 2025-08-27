UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Naval Academy (NA) II exams 2025. Registered candidates can view the timetable on the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. As per the notification, the written examination will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in two sessions. The Mathematics paper will take place from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm for 300 marks, while the General Ability Test (GAT) will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm for 600 marks. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will proceed to the Services Selection Board (SSB) Test/Interview, which carries 900 marks.

UPSC has stated that all the question papers will be of objective type and will be provided in both English and Hindi. The examination will follow the metric system of weights and measures. Candidates will not be permitted to use calculators, log tables, or mathematical tables, and the use of scribes will not be allowed.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025: Number of vacancies

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 406 vacancies in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The distribution is as follows:

NDA (Army): 208 posts (including 10 for women)

NDA (Navy): 42 posts (including 6 for women)

NDA (Air Force – Flying): 92 posts (including 2 for women)

NDA (Air Force – Ground Duties, Technical): 18 posts (including 2 for women)

NDA (Air Force – Ground Duties, Non-Technical): 10 posts (including 2 for women)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 36 posts (including 5 for women)

“No candidate will ordinarily be permitted to appear in the examination without an e-Admit Card. After downloading the e-Admit Card, candidates must carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to the Union Public Service Commission immediately. The courses allotted will depend on the candidate’s educational qualifications and preferences as submitted in the application form," as per the official website.