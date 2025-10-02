UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link And Next Steps For Candidates

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has officially declared the results for the UPSC NDA NA 2 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can now check their result through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

“On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September, 2025, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in”, says the official notice.

Also Read: RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now you will find the link of UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 under the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The result will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 4: Check the result and use the shortcut key of Ctrl + F to find your name or roll number in the list.

Step 5: Download and print the result PDF for future reference.

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January Registration 2026 Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025: What After Result

Candidates who have cleared the written examination must register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website, i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the result being announced.

After registration, candidates will be allotted Selection Centres and SSB interview dates, which will be communicated to their registered e-mail IDs.

Candidates who have already registered earlier on the website are not required to register again.

During the SSB interview, candidates must carry and submit original certificates of age and educational qualification.

For any login issues or queries, candidates can send an e-mail to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

The marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be uploaded on the UPSC official website after the final result is declared and will remain available for 30 days.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.