UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II Admit Card 2025 OUT At upsconline.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

UPSC NDA And CDS II Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must know that an admit card is a very important document for the examination as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. The hall tickets consist of all the important details like candidates’ name and roll number, exam date and time examination centre, and important exam instructions.

The UPSC NDA II and CDS II 2025 will take place on 14th September, 2024, Sunday.

UPSC NDA And CDS II Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘What’s New’ on the homepage, click and then click on the link of e-admit card 2025.

Step 3: Now select the exam either, NDA, NA or CDS.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details correctly and then submit details.

Step 6: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details and download the page immediately.

Step 8: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

UPSC NDA And CDS II Admit Card 2025: Important Instructions

Candidates must take note of the following guidelines before appearing for the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof. The ID number should match the one mentioned on the hall ticket. Entry into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of each session. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.