UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II Registration 2025 Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 exams on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who haven’t applied yet for the Combined Defence Services Examination or the NDA & NA Examination can complete their applications at upsconline.nic.in. Applications must be submitted through the new Online Application Portal, which is divided into four modules.

Through this recruitment process, the UPSC aims to fill a total of 453 vacancies through the Combined Defence Services Examination and 406 vacancies through the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II Examination.

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: upsconline.nic.in. On the homepage, either create a new account or log in to your existing one. Complete the Universal Registration by entering the required details. Fill out the Common Application Form and pay the application fee. Choose the relevant examination (NDA NA II or CDS II) and submit your application. Download the confirmation page after submission. Take a printout for future reference.

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II Registration 2025: Documents required

To complete the application process, candidates must follow these requirements:

Provide an active mobile number and email ID for communication purposes.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph in JPG format (20–300 KB) with a white background.

Upload a scanned image of your signature in JPG format (20–300 KB).

Submit a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, or Driving Licence) in PDF format (20–300 KB).

Upload scanned copies of Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets or certificates.

Out of the four modules in the new Online Application Portal, three—Account Creation, Universal Registration, and the Common Application Form—are common for all exams and can be filled at any time by candidates. The fourth module is specific to each exam and must be completed within the timeframe mentioned in the exam notification.

It is important to note that the UPSC will conduct the written exams for the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II and the Combined Defence Services on September 14, 2025.