UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025. Candidates can check their scores on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. The marks list provides details of candidates’ written exam scores, SSB marks, and final scores. The final results for NDA and NA (I) 2025 were announced on October 10, 2025, while the written examination was held on April 13, 2025. UPSC has stated that the candidature of all listed candidates is provisional. Candidates must submit the required documents, including proof of date of birth and educational qualifications, directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), R.K. Puram, New Delhi – 110066, if they have not already done so.

UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “UPSC NDA & NA (I) Result 2025 Marks.”

Step 3: The marks list PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination, conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), aims to select candidates for admission to these prestigious defence academies.

The examination serves as a gateway for candidates aspiring to become commissioned officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It is one of the most sought-after defence entrance exams in the country and is open to both male and female candidates who have passed or are appearing for their Class 12 examinations.

UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2025: Selection process

The selection process for the NDA and NA exams consists of a written examination followed by an SSB (Services Selection Board) interview, which evaluates a candidate’s intelligence, personality traits, and leadership qualities.

Candidates who successfully clear all stages of the selection process are admitted to either the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, or the Naval Academy (NA) in Ezhimala, Kerala. There, they undergo intensive training to prepare for commissioning as officers in the Indian Armed Forces.