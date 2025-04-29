UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025, on April 28. The results are available on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. The written exam was held on April 13, 2025, at various centres across India. UPSC has released the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage — the interview.The UPSC held the CDS 1 2025 exam for 457 posts and the NDA/NA 1 2025 exam for 406 posts. The written examination for NDA/NA (I) 2025 took place on April 13.

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence. This is for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA (155th course) and the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which will begin on January 2, 2026. At this stage, all results are provisional.

The SSB interview (intelligence and personality test) is conducted in two stages and is worth 900 marks. Only candidates who clear Stage 1 will be allowed to appear for Stage 2.

UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the NDA result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF with the result will open

Step 4: Look for your roll number in the list

The NDA selection has two stages — a written exam and the SSB interview. Results are announced after each stage.

Candidates must register online at the Indian Army’s recruitment website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of the written results being announced. After registration, they will receive their selection centre details and interview dates through their registered email ID. Those who have already registered earlier do not need to register again.

"The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in," states the official notification.