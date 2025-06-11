UPSC Prelims 2025 Result OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Details About Mains Exam Here

UPSC Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) Result 2025 today, i.e. 11th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can now check their result through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC releases the CSE Prelims results within 15 days of the examination. The examination took place on 25th May, 2025, Sunday in two separate shifts, each shift of two hours. This prelims exam is a preliminary round and candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination and candidates who will clear the mains exam, they will appear for the personal interview round, which is the last round.

UPSC Prelims 2025: About Mains Exam

All the candidates whi have cleared the Prelims will now be eligible for the Mains exam. "Submission of fee of Rs.200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 except in the case of fee exempt candidates viz. the female/PwBD/SC/ST candidate", said the official notice. "The Window for filling up these details and its submission will be available on the Commission’s website from 16th to 25th June, 2025", it added.

UPSC Prelims 2025: Steps to Download here

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A PDF file containing the results will open on your screen.

Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F shortcut on your computer (or the search option on your phone) to find your roll number.

Step 5: Download and Save the PDF for future reference and use.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Exam pattern

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on Sunday, May 25, in two separate shifts, each lasting two hours. The exam included two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). The UPSC has already made the question papers for the prelims available online. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.