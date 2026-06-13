UPSC Prelims 2026 result expected this week; Check date, direct link and download steps

UPSC prelims 2026 result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims 2026 result shortly on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

Also Read: IGNOU PhD admissions 2026: Last date to apply for 36 doctoral programmes till July 1

Lakhs of aspirants who have appeared for the preliminary examination on May 24 are eagerly awaiting the declaration of results, which will determine their eligibility for the UPSC Main Examination 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the reports, candidates can expect the CSE prelims result by June 15, 2026. However, the UPSC has not officially confirmed the result date.

Where to check UPSC Prelims 2026 result?

Once released, candidates will be able to access the result on the official UPSC websites:

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

Candidates must note that the result will be published in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the examination process.

How to check CSE Prelims 2026 result?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the result:

Visit the official UPSC website.

Click on the 'What's New' or 'Written Results' section on the homepage.

Open the link titled 'Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 Result'.

Download the result PDF.

Use the Ctrl+F function and enter your roll number.

If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the UPSC Mains Examination 2026.

Candidates who will qualify in the UPSC Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, which is scheduled to begin on August 21.

The commission will release detailed instructions regarding the next stage after the declaration of the result.

This year's Civil Services Examination is being conducted to fill 933 vacancies across various services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and Group B posts.

Around 5.49 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the examination, making the competition highly intense.