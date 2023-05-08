UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released On upsconline.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

UPSC Prelims 2023 Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Prelims 2023 Admit Card is released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 exam can now download their e-call letter from the official website - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims are slated for May 28, 2023. The UPSC CSE Exam is estimated to attract approximately 11 lakh participants. Meanwhile, UPSC is likely to announce the UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result by June 2023. The last round of candidate interviews will be held on May 18, 2023.

UPSC Prelims 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link To Download

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Here's How To download

Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC Admit Card for the Civil Services Prelims exam

A new page will open, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

Your UPSC Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The UPSC main test will be held on September 15th. The UPSC test registration period ended on February 21, 2023. Candidates had the opportunity to make changes to their exam forms from February 22 through February 28, 2023. 1105 vacant posts in various government ministries will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

UPSC Exam 2023: Result Date

UPSC is also expected to declare the UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result by June 2023. The final round of interviews of candidates will be concluding on May 18, 2023.