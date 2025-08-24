UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 84 Lecturer Posts At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially invited the applications for the Lecturer and other posts. All the candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the recruitment can do it through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 84 posts in the organisation and the last date to apply online through the official website is 11th September, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

For UPSC Recruitment 2025, candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹25, which can be submitted either in cash at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch, through net banking, or using Visa/Master/RuPay credit or debit cards, as well as UPI. However, certain categories are exempt from paying the fee. This exemption applies to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and all women candidates. On the other hand, male applicants from the General, Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are not eligible for exemption and must pay the prescribed fee in full. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.