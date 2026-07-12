/UPSC Recruitment 2026: Online applications open till July 31 for Group A, B posts; Check direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened online applications for direct recruitment to a number of Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts across various Central Government ministries and departments.
UPSC direct recruitment 2026 registration began on July 11, 2026, under Advertisement No. 08/2026, and eligible candidates have until July 31, 2026, to submit their forms through the Commission's Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in.
The current recruitment drive covers positions in ministries including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, and Law and Justice.
Certain vacancies have also been earmarked for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category.
General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25, while SC/ST, women and PwBD candidates have been exempted from the payment.
Age relaxation will be granted as per existing Government of India and UPSC norms.
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application:
Selected candidates will be placed in different pay levels under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), depending on the post applied for.
The recruitment process may involve shortlisting based on academic qualifications and professional experience, followed by an interview or Personality Test wherever applicable.
In cases where a very large number of applications are received for a particular post, the Commission may also conduct a Recruitment Test to shortlist candidates before the interview stage.
Candidates must know that the UPSC direct recruitment 2026 age limit varies by post (e.g., 30 years for Toxicology/Legal posts); however, it is relaxable for reserved categories.
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification on the official website before applying for the various posts.
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