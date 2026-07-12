Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /UPSC Recruitment 2026: Online applications open till July 31 for Group A, B posts; Check direct link here

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Online applications open till July 31 for Group A, B posts; Check direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened online applications for direct recruitment to a number of Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts across various Central Government ministries and departments. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Online applications open till July 31 for Group A, B posts; Check direct link here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Online applications open till July 31 for Group A, B posts; Check direct link here
UPSC direct recruitment 20262 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20267 min ago
3
Dhamaal 413 min ago
4
Indian origin woman37 min ago
5
Sunita Ahuja41 min ago