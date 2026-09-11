/UPSC recruitment 2026 released: Apply online for 212 vacancies; Check eligibility, posts, and key details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new recruitment notification for multiple government posts. A total of 212 vacancies have been announced across different departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online within the given dates through the official UPSC application portal.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment to various posts under different ministries and government departments of India. Candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in.
The application window will remain open from September 12 to October 2 for posts not under the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh. For posts under the UT of Ladakh administration, candidates can apply until October 9.
Department: Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Pay Scale: Level 11 with Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) as per 7th CPC
Age Limit: 40 years (UR/EWS), 45 years (SC)
Department: Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Note: 3 posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
Department: Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines
Department: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)
Department: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)
Department: Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi
Department: Law and Justice Department, UT of Ladakh Administration.
Everything happens online, through upsconline.nic.in, but don't rush straight to filling the form; read through the instructions first. General guidelines, module-wise details, document requirements it's all there, and skipping it usually costs candidates later.
Once you're in, you'll need to complete several sections: personal details, educational qualifications, category information, plus document uploads. Two things you can't skip are the Universal Registration Number (URN) and the Common Application Form (CAF), which has to be filled alongside the post-specific module.
Incomplete applications or missing documents will lead to rejection of the candidature.
For complete details regarding eligibility, age limit, experience, pay scale, and reservation rules, candidates are advised to refer to the official UPSC notification.
This UPSC recruitment drive offers a wide range of opportunities across medical, legal, and administrative fields. Interested candidates should carefully check the eligibility criteria and apply within the deadline to avoid missing this opportunity.
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