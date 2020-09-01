UPSC releases admit cards for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 at upsconline.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Civil Services admit cards for preliminary examination 2020 on September 1. UPSC aspirants, who registered for the exams, can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC preliminary exams are scheduled to be held on October 4. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. but were postponed due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

According to reports, candidates need to key in their registration number and date of birth to download the prelims admit card 2020.

Here’s how to download the UPSC admit cards 2020:

STEP 1: Go to upsc.gov.in

STEP 2: Select the link 'e-Admit Card Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020

STEP 3: Select 'Click here'

STEP 4: Select the option to access your admit card by clicking either on 'Registration ID' or 'Roll Number'

STEP 5: Download the admit card.

STEP 6: You can also take a printout for future reference. It is mandatory for candidates to bring printed admit cards along with important instructions to enter the examination hall.

UPSC aspirants can also use the direct link to download the admit card https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2020/.