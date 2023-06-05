UPSC ESE Mains 2023 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made available the admit cards for the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains 2023. Eligible candidates can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/. To access the UPSC IES Mains 2023 admit card, applicants need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The Mains exam is scheduled to take place on June 25. Admit cards can be downloaded until 4 pm on the examination day. It is important to note that candidates without a valid admit card will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the website of UPSC – https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the “ e-admit card for Engineering Services” link

Step 3: Select the ESE Mains option

Step 4: Enter the requested credentials like your roll number, registration id and captcha

Step 5: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 6: Check and download the hall ticket

The UPSC ESE Mains 2023 admit card will have candidate information as well as exam centre information. Along with the hall ticket, applicants are also required to bring a government-issued valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, pan card, driving licence or similar to the examination centre.

Upon downloading the admit card for the mains exam, aspirants are advised to verify all the information carefully which is mentioned in that. It will include your name, roll number, exam city centre, date of examination and others. If there are any errors in the admit card, candidates must contact UPSC officials immediately and report their concerns.

The Mains exam will contain two papers of 300 marks each. The duration of each paper will be three hours and the examination will be conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon. The candidates will be selected for the personal interview test on the basis of this exam.

The UPSC ESE is divided into three parts — Prelims, Mains, and Personality Interviews. The ESE prelims exam was conducted on February 19 and the results were declared on March 3.

The UPSC has announced 337 vacancies that will be filled through ESE 2023. The services/posts that will be filled based on the results of this examination are Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.