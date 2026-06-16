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UPSC releases Prelims result 2026: 13,343 candidates move to next stage

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 was conducted on May 24 for recruitment to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
UPSC releases Prelims result 2026: 13,343 candidates move to next stage

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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