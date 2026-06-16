/UPSC releases Prelims result 2026: 13,343 candidates move to next stage

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the result PDF available on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
This year a total of 13,343 candidates have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026.
The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 was conducted on May 24 for recruitment to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The examination is being held for 933 notified vacancies.
Candidates can check their results on:
Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:
If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the Main examination.
Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Examination will now be eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, the next stage of the recruitment process.
As per the calendar released by the UPSC, Mains exam will start from August 21, 2026 and will be conducted over a span of 5 days across various centres in India.
The commission is expected to issue detailed instructions regarding the Main examination application process and schedule shortly.
In a first, UPSC had released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Examination shortly after the exam.
Reports indicate that one question from the General Studies Paper I was dropped in the provisional answer key.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.