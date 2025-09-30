UPSC Result 2025: NDA/NA 2 Results Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination II 2025 soon. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 402 vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. Based on last year’s trends, UPSC usually releases the NDA and NAE results about two weeks after the exam date. Therefore, candidates can expect the results to be declared in the first week of October 2025.

UPSC Result 2025: Selection process

Candidates who qualify in the examination will have to undergo an SSB interview and a medical fitness test. The final merit list will be prepared based on the written exam and interview performance. Those whose names appear on the merit list will undergo training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), before being commissioned into the Armed Forces.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UPSC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

In the "What's New" section, click on "NDA 2 Result."

A list of roll numbers of qualified candidates will appear on the screen.

Search for your roll number — if it appears in the list, you have cleared the written examination and are eligible for the SSB interview.

The examination, conducted on September 14, consisted of two papers — Mathematics and General Ability. Students can download the question papers from the official UPSC website. The exam was worth a total of 900 marks, with 300 marks allocated to Mathematics and 600 marks to the General Ability Test. The duration of the exam was 5 hours. The Union Public Service Commission will prepare a list of candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination, as determined at the Commission’s discretion.

The SSB interview evaluates a candidate’s decision-making skills, personality traits, leadership qualities, and psychological fitness. To be eligible for the Indian Armed Forces (IAF), candidates must successfully clear all stages of the selection process, including the written examination, interview, and medical fitness test.