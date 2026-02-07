UPSC tightens rules: No re-attempts for serving IAS and IFS officers

This year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has implemented major changes to the attempt limits and eligibility criteria for candidates who are already serving in the civil services.

Moving beyond the standard rules of previous years, the Civil Services Examination (Prelims) 2026 notification has introduced stricter restrictions specifically for officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Who will be barred from CSE 2026, after an IAS, IPS, or IFS appointment?

Under these revised regulations, UPSC has clearly outlined the circumstances under which serving officers in the IPS and other Group A services—including the IAS and IFS—will be barred from appearing in future examination cycles.

The changes are proposed to streamline the allocation of services and curb what is commonly referred to as “vacancy hoarding,” where officers already holding top-tier positions continue to occupy slots in subsequent exams.

Is it a good move or not?

As per the reports by The New Indian Express, UPSC coaching institutes' faculty have appreciated this move as they believe that it will enable democratization, giving a chance to fresh candidates to join the service.

Also, The New Indian Express spoke to Shashank KN, Faculty at Insights IAS, who said this is a positive and long-awaited step. As per him, it makes the system fairer and opens up opportunities for new candidates.

He explained that if someone is allotted an IAS cadre in states like Manipur or Nagaland, they cannot appear for the Civil Services Exam again just to get their home state or another preferred cadre.

In such cases, they must either accept the post given to them or give it up. He added that this rule has already been strictly followed for the Indian Forest Service for the past two years, as a lot of time, money, and effort go into training selected candidates.

Candidates must note that the UPSC has already issued the CSE 2026 detailed notification for recruitment. All the eligible candidates must fill out the application form through the official website at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the last date for submission of applications is February 24, 2026.