UPSC Unveils New Application Portal To Streamline Exam Registration Process

UPSC 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled a newly developed online application portal aimed at simplifying the application and registration procedures for candidates. This enhanced platform introduces a four-step structure, enabling aspirants to complete essential formalities even before the release of specific examination notifications.

Accessible at https://upsconline.nic.in, the portal is now active, and applications for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) II, 2025—both announced on May 28—are currently open. UPSC has also clarified that the previous One Time Registration (OTR) system has been phased out. As a result, all applicants are required to register afresh using the new platform.

"Applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhaar Card as ID document in the Universal Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details, after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations," as per the official website.

The newly launched UPSC portal presents four key sections on its homepage—Account Creation, Universal Registration, Common Application Form, and Examination. The first three sections are accessible at any time and require details that are applicable across all UPSC exams. The final section, ‘Examination,’ will be used to display specific notifications, application forms, and the status of individual applications, which candidates must complete during active application periods.

Designed to ease the overall application experience, the revamped system aims to reduce last-minute stress and ensure candidates are better prepared well in advance. All aspirants must now register afresh on the new platform at upsconline.nic.in, as the earlier One Time Registration (OTR) system has been discontinued. To make the process even smoother, UPSC recommends using an Aadhaar card for the Universal Registration step. This not only simplifies verification but also serves as a consistent, long-term ID for all future applications. UPSC has advised candidates to take note of these important changes and begin using the new portal for all forthcoming examinations.