UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 OUT At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the admit card for the UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

The UP Forest Guard Exam 2025 will take place on 9th November, 2025 at various exam centres in India. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 709 posts. Candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to access their admit card.

An admit card is a very important document for the examination as it carries all the important details like roll number, registration number , exam centre address and important candidates and candidates will have to carry it to the examination centre, without it they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 Admit Card OUT: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025’ and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and password.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download your hall ticket.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.