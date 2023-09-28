UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 Released At upsssc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, UPSSSC, has issued the Forest Guard Result 2022 today, September 28. Candidates who took the Forest Guard Exam 2022 can now view and obtain their results. It is now available on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates should be aware that a total of 1697 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the next step of the recruiting process, which is the PET, PST round. The UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains 2022 exam was held on April 30, 2023, in a single shift from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Candidates must have their login credentials, such as their Registration Number and Date of Birth, handy in order to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard 2022 result.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, look for notice board section

3. Click on the link available for Forest Guard results

4. Click on click Here To View Result and select "Click here to View Mains Examination Result Under the Advertisement 06-Exam/2022."

5. A new window will open, enter your login details and submit

6. UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

7. Go through the same and download it

8. Take its printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 701 Forest Guard positions. All candidates who have been shortlisted will be required to participate in the next phase of the selection process, which includes the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).