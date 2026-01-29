UPSSSC Junior Assistant admit card 2026 OUT at upsssc.gov.in- check direct link to download hall ticket here

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026. All the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code correctly to access their result. The Junior Assistant exam will take place on 1st February, 2026. Admit Card is a very important document as it contains all the important details like exam centre address, exam shift, reporting time and important instructions and candidates must note that they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.