UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk And Other Posts Result Released At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the UPSSSC Mains 2025 for the posts of Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III. Candidates who appeared for the main exam can now view their results on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. “Candidates will be selected for the next stage of the selection process based on the written examination (main) score for the posts advertised under Advertisement No. 08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07," reads the official notice. The notification also states that the result link will be available on the official website until October 28, 2025.

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ section.

Select the first link available for the Junior Assistant Result.

Enter your login details on the newly opened page.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Junior Assistant Written Exam on June 29, 2025, to shortlist candidates for the next phase of the recruitment process. The results, along with the category-wise cut-off marks, have now been published on the official website. According to the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 PDF, a total of 90,336 candidates have qualified in the written exam and are eligible to appear for the typing test.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 5,512 vacancies for various clerical and assistant-level positions in Uttar Pradesh government departments. With the written exam results now released, shortlisted candidates will soon be informed about the typing test schedule.