/UPSSSC OTR 2026 registration begins; Check benefits, guidelines and important details here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has introduced a new system to streamline the job application process for candidates. This system is called One-Time Registration (OTR). It will help applicants save time and avoid having to fill in the same details repeatedly for different exams.
This OTR system is aimed at candidates planning to sit the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), along with other upcoming recruitment exams down the line.
The OTR facility started on July 14, 2026. Under this system, candidates need to enter their personal, educational, and contact details only once. After completing the registration, they will get a unique OTR number.
From there, that number becomes your key for every future UPSSSC recruitment application. No more re-entering the same information over and over; the whole thing gets faster, simpler.
The OTR system is designed to create a permanent online profile for candidates. Once registered, applicants can use their OTR number for all future UPSSSC exams, including PET and main exams.
The commission has clarified that this facility is completely free of cost. It aims to make the recruitment process faster, more transparent, and less error-prone.
Candidates who had earlier registered for PET 2025 can also complete their OTR using their existing PET registration number.
A few things worth keeping in mind while going through OTR:
OTR is mandatory for all future UPSSSC recruitment applications.
The registration process is free of cost.
An active mobile number and email ID are required for OTP verification.
Both mobile number and email ID will be verified before generating the OTR number.
Fill in all details exactly as mentioned in official documents.
Upload a recent colour photograph (taken within the last 6 months) in JPEG/JPG format, between 50 KB to 100 KB.
Signature file should be in JPEG/JPG format, with a size between 30 KB and 50 KB.
Signatures can be in Hindi or English, but English signatures must be in capital letters.
Once the OTR number is generated, personal details cannot be changed.
Only one OTR number per candidate is allowed. Multiple registrations can lead to cancellation.
Keep login details safe, as the commission will not be responsible for misuse.
Candidates are also advised to carefully check all the information before submitting the form. Any incorrect or misleading details can lead to rejection during the recruitment process.
The OTR system is a major step by UPSSSC to simplify the application process for candidates. By registering once, aspirants can save time and focus more on their exam preparation instead of repeatedly filling out forms. However, it is important to enter all details carefully, as they cannot be changed later.
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