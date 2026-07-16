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  • /UPSSSC OTR 2026 registration begins; Check benefits, guidelines and important details here

UPSSSC OTR 2026 registration begins; Check benefits, guidelines and important details here

UPSSSC has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system to simplify the application process for PET and future recruitment exams. Candidates need to register once to get a unique OTR number, which will be mandatory for all future applications.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
UPSSSC OTR 2026 registration begins; Check benefits, guidelines and important details here
Image Credit: UPSSSC OTR 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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