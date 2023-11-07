UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key OUT At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET 2023: The Uttar Pradesh State Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check UPSSSC PET answer key 2023 on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections till November 15. Students have to pay ₹100 per objection fee. The written exam of PET 2023 was conducted on October 28 and October 29 in two shifts in 35 districts of the state.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key October 28: Direct Link

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key October 29: Direct Link

UPSSSC PET 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in

- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 download'

- It will redirect you to a new window where you need to choose the date of exam when you appeared for

- UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen

- Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Pattern

The PET test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions. It’s important to note that negative marking is applicable in the examination. The syllabus for the test covers topics like General Science, Social Science, Geography, the Indian Constitution, the Indian Economy, and the History of India.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Details

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam was held on October 28 and 29. The examination occurred at multiple centers spanning 35 cities during both morning and afternoon sessions. On the initial day of UPSSSC PET 2023, 38% of examinees did not complete the exam. The total number of candidates scheduled for both shifts was 1,003,768, but only 623,732 candidates actually took part in the examination.