UPSSSC PET 2025: Exam District Slip Released, Admit Cards OUT SOON At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the exam district details for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates can check the information on the commission’s official website, upsssc.gov.in. The PET 2025 will take place on September 6 and 7 in two shifts each day, across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh. UPSSSC has clarified that the district information slip is not the admit card. Candidates must carry a valid admit card to the examination centre. The commission added that district details and the link to download admit cards are also being shared on registered email IDs. Once issued, the admit card download link will be available on the official website as well.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for UPSSSC PET, candidates should have cleared Class 10 or an equivalent examination. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 40 years, calculated as on July 1, 2025.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for PET 2025 exam district information.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Download the exam district information slip and keep it safely for future use.

The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) is a state-level exam held by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). It acts as the initial screening stage for recruitment to various Group C posts in the state government, such as clerks, assistants, and other subordinate roles.

Candidates who qualify in the PET can apply for the main examinations conducted for specific posts. The test evaluates general knowledge, reasoning ability, mathematics, and language skills at the Class 10 level. As a mandatory requirement for aspirants of UPSSSC jobs, PET serves as a crucial entry point for state government employment.