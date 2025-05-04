UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration Begins At upsssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply, Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification regarding the UPSSSC PET 2025 on 2nd May, 2025 on their official website, i.e. upsssc.gov.in. All the candidates who are preparing for the Group C posts under Uttar Pradesh government can apply for it through their official website from 14th May to 17th June 2025. The last date for the fee payment and corrections in your application form is 24th June.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission, Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) is an exam conducted in Uttar Pradesh for candidates to apply for different Group C posts in different departments of government. UPSSSC PET is a mandatory exam to be eligible for the next steps of the recruitment process.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official UPSSSC website- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the UPSSSC PET 2025 registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Register yourself with correct contact details.

Step 4- Now login into your account using the registration details.

Step 5- Fill the application form correctly according to the given instructions.

Step 6- Make a required application payment to complete your registration.

Step 7- Recheck the details and submit the form.

Step 8- Download the page for future reference.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Application Fee and Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this test, candidates must have a qualification from high school or anything equivalent. Candidates must have age between 18 to 40 years as on 1st July, 2025. The application fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs. 185 and for SC and ST category candidates it’s Rs 95 and Rs. 25 for PwBD category students. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.