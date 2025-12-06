Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2992774https://zeenews.india.com/education/upsssc-pet-2025-result-out-at-upsssc-gov-in-direct-link-to-check-scores-other-details-here-2992774.html
NewsEducation
UPSSSC

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT At upsssc.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scores, Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) has officially declared the results for the PET 2025 at upsssc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT At upsssc.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scores, Other Details Here UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT: (Image credits: Freepik)

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result DECLARED: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) has officially declared the results for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e upsssc.gov.in. 

The exam took place on 6th and 7th September, 2025 for various Group B and Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill job positions like Junior Assistant, VDO, Secretariat Clerk, etc. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and gender to access their result. 

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT; Check Direct Link To Download the Result

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2:  Find the link titled ‘UPSSSC PET Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number, date of birth, and gender correctly.

Step 5: Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the scores then download it for future reference. 

When checking the result, candidates should verify key details such as their full name, registration or application number, category, gender, date of birth, the marks obtained, and the normalised score displayed.

Qualified candidates should now keep an eye on the UPSSSC official website for upcoming updates, organise their important documents like academic certificates and ID proofs, and begin preparing for the mains exams related to the posts they aim to apply for. It’s also a good idea to keep a few extra printouts of the PET result handy for future requirements.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: What Putin’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit Reveals To World
Yogi Adityanath
UP To Launch ‘One District, One Cuisine’ To Showcase Diverse Food Heritage
Madhya Pradesh
2 Held In Ujjain; Rs 17.5 Lakh Counterfeit Notes Seized
Pakistan
Pakistan Appoints Munir As Chief Of Defence Forces With 'No Retirement Age'
India-Russia
Why India Is Investing In Bangladesh's Rooppur Power Plant- Check Russia Link
Rahul Gandhi
Putin's Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Tharoor In, Rahul Gandhi Out
Congress Rahul Gandhi
After ‘Skipping’ National Events, Can Rahul Gandhi Question Exclusion During…
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo Flights Crisis: Essential Checks To Avoid Last-Minute Chaos At Airport
Indian Railways
Indian Railways Recruited 5.08 Lakh People In Last 10 Years, Up 23.6 %: Govt
Parliament winter session
Winter Session: 'Vande Matram' Debate On Monday, SIR Discussion On Tuesday