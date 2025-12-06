UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT At upsssc.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scores, Other Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result DECLARED: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) has officially declared the results for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e upsssc.gov.in.

The exam took place on 6th and 7th September, 2025 for various Group B and Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill job positions like Junior Assistant, VDO, Secretariat Clerk, etc. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and gender to access their result.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result OUT: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘UPSSSC PET Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number, date of birth, and gender correctly.

Step 5: Submit the details and the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the scores then download it for future reference.

When checking the result, candidates should verify key details such as their full name, registration or application number, category, gender, date of birth, the marks obtained, and the normalised score displayed.

Qualified candidates should now keep an eye on the UPSSSC official website for upcoming updates, organise their important documents like academic certificates and ID proofs, and begin preparing for the mains exams related to the posts they aim to apply for. It’s also a good idea to keep a few extra printouts of the PET result handy for future requirements.