/UPSSSC PET 2026 exam dates announced: Check full schedule, exam timings and important details here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the exam dates for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Candidates preparing for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh can now check the schedule and plan their preparation accordingly.
UPSSSC posted the PET 2026 dates on its official website. The exam runs across three days: October 23, 24, and 25, 2026.
It's a required step for anyone hoping to apply for Group-C government jobs in the state.
Two shifts each day, split like this:
First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Candidates should check their admit card for exact reporting time and exam centre details.
No release date yet. UPSSSC hasn't announced one, so candidates should just keep checking the official website regularly.
Once it's out, the admit card will carry everything: exam centre, reporting time, instructions, the works.
The UPSSSC PET is a screening test conducted to shortlist candidates for various Group-C posts in Uttar Pradesh government departments.
Clearing this exam is necessary to apply for further recruitment stages.
Here's what candidates need to know going in:
100 questions total
1 mark per question
Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer
2-hour duration
Offline mode (pen and paper)
Spread across 15 sections, covering multiple subjects
The registration for UPSSSC PET 2026 was conducted from August 3 to September 7, 2026.
With the exam dates now announced, candidates should focus on their preparation strategy. Keeping track of official updates and preparing according to the exam pattern will help candidates perform better in the UPSSSC PET 2026.
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