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UPSSSC PET 2026 exam dates announced: Check full schedule, exam timings and important details here

UPSSSC has announced the PET 2026 exam dates, which will be held on October 23, 24, and 25 in two shifts each day. The admit card release date is yet to be confirmed, and candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2026 exam dates announced: Check full schedule, exam timings and important details here
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About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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UPSSSC PET 2026 exam dates announced: Check full schedule, exam timings and important details here
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