UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 To Be RELEASED TODAY At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket

UPSSSC PET 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 today, October 19 on its official website- upsssc.gov.in. All those candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below. As per the notice, candidates are advised to download the admit card once released. It is expected that the candidates should go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket and carry the same to the venue without fail. To download the admit card, candidates will need their registration number and password.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, locate and click on the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023' link.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details as required in the provided fields.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review all the details on the admit card carefully.

Step 7: Proceed to download the page by clicking on the download icon or using the download option provided.

Step 8: Make sure to keep a printed hard copy of the admit card for any future requirements or reference.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Date

The written examination will be conducted on October 28 and October 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. According to a press release on the official website, the controller of examinations had mentioned, "All the candidates related to Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) - 2023 are hereby informed that the written examination of the relevant advertisement will be organized on October 28, 2023 (Saturday) and October 29, 2023".

UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Pattern

During the UPSSSC PET exam, candidates will have 2 hours to complete it. The exam will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 100 marks. Importantly, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will have to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. They also have to reach the exam centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.