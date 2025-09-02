UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Released at upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit cards for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET 2025 will be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, at various exam centers across Uttar Pradesh.

The examination will take place in two shifts on both days. The first shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second shift will run from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The PET is an important qualifying test that acts as the first step for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the state government. All candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center, as entry will not be permitted without these documents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the examination day, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN card, or Voter ID. They should reach the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute hassle. Items like electronic gadgets, bags, or other prohibited materials are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates are also advised to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen and strictly follow the instructions given on the admit card as well as the guidelines provided by the invigilators during the exam.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card. A login page will appear where you need to enter your details. Submit the information to view your admit card on the screen. Verify the details on the admit card and download it. Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

The commission had earlier released the exam district information for candidates appearing in the UPSSSC PET. The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, in 48 districts across Uttar Pradesh, with the exam taking place in two shifts each day.