UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At upsssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to release the admit cards for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 soon. However, the board has not announced any dates for the release of the hall ticket yet. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the PET 2025 will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e. upsssc.gov.in after the release.

The commission released the exam district city slip already on the official website but the exact address and all the important dates will be mentioned in the Admit card. Hall ticket is a very important document which candidates will have to carry to the examination centre. Without it, they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination. The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test will take place on 6th and 7th September in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in 48 districts across the state.

Also Read: NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Registrations Ends Today For 550 Vacancies At newindia.co.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, the commission has also launched an app which is available on the Google Store for the candidates. They can download their exam city details and admit card after the release.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details carefully to access the result.

Step 5: Your UPSSSC PET admit card will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Check all the details, then download and print the admit card for the day of examination.

Also Read: KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.